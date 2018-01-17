SAFB gives 'all-clear' following security scare - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SAFB gives 'all-clear' following security scare

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
No traffic was let in or out of Sheppard Air Force Base for a brief period Wednesday afternoon.  (Source: KAUZ) No traffic was let in or out of Sheppard Air Force Base for a brief period Wednesday afternoon.  (Source: KAUZ)

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

No traffic was let in or out of Sheppard Air Force Base for a brief period Wednesday afternoon. 

Public information officials said their security forces received information that the Legend Bank robbery suspect was seen on the military installation. 

Per proper procedure, all gates for inbound and outbound traffic were closed for about 25 minutes for the potential security breach while forces swept the base looking for the suspect. 

Officials said there was no immediate threat to base personnel. The suspect was not found and the gates were reopened just before 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

