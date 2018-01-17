SAFB gives 'all-clear' following security scare

Wichita Falls Police are on the scene of a possible bank robbery at Legends Bank near Kemp and Kell Blvd. We are still working to gather more information about what happened. Stay with us for updates on this developing story. Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

No traffic was let in or out of Sheppard Air Force Base for a brief period Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KAUZ)

Public information officials said their security forces received information that the Legend Bank robbery suspect was seen on the military installation.

Per proper procedure, all gates for inbound and outbound traffic were closed for about 25 minutes for the potential security breach while forces swept the base looking for the suspect.

Officials said there was no immediate threat to base personnel. The suspect was not found and the gates were reopened just before 4 p.m.

