DPS to strongly enforce traffic law meant to protect first respo - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

DPS to strongly enforce traffic law meant to protect first responders

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
A law has been in place since 2003 for drivers to either move over a lane or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit when passing troopers. Now laws are in place to protect all first responders.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

In early November 2017, a Texas State Trooper was killed while conducting a traffic stop. The driver of a passing vehicle was not paying attention and hit the trooper.

A law has been in place since 2003 for drivers to either move over a lane or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit when passing troopers.

Since then, amendments have been made to include all law enforcement and towing services. In 2018, DPS will focus on enforcing the law and that starts this weekend in Clay, Montague, and Archer Counties. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved
 

