DPS to strongly enforce traffic law meant to protect first responders

Now laws are in place to protect all first responders.

In early November 2017, a Texas State Trooper was killed while conducting a traffic stop. The driver of a passing vehicle was not paying attention and hit the trooper.

Since then, amendments have been made to include all law enforcement and towing services. In 2018, DPS will focus on enforcing the law and that starts this weekend in Clay, Montague, and Archer Counties.

