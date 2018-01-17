Kiwanis Pancake Festival returning for its 61st year

The Kiwanis Pancake Festival is set to return to the Falls for its 61st year. (Source:RNN Texoma)

The University Kiwanis Pancake Festival is set to return to the Falls for its 61st year on Saturday, January 27.

This annual event brings thousands of pancake eaters out to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center in Wichita Falls.

It is an event where you can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage as well as juice, coffee or soft drinks.

The festival will begin at 6 a.m and last until 6 p.m. Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door. To purchase tickets, you can see any Kiwanis Club member or head to the offices of Corlett, Probst & Boyd at 4605 Old Jacksboro Hwy.

The ag center located at 111 North Burnett Street in Wichita Falls.

