A Warm Weekend Awaits

It wouldn't be fair to describe today as "warm" but it is the first day of a warm up that will lead to 70 degree highs on Saturday. We expect a light south wind today and high near 50, which is 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Friday will be both windier and warmer with highs in the low 60s. All week we've been looking forward to Saturday when highs will be near 70 degrees. Unfortunately, Saturday will be windy. We'll continue to monitor Saturday night, Sunday morning rain chances but it's doubtful those chance will ever be better than slight. A cold front comes through Sunday, still highs will be in the upper 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist