Wildfire Danger is Our Weekend Weather Concern

Finally some temperatures to look forward to in the forecast. Every single high temperature in the seven day forecast is above seasonal normals. Today, we'll make it to the 60s for the first time since last Wednesday. Its not all good news for the weekend however. We've dropped rain chances from the forecast and now wildfire danger is a big concern.

With the combination of serious drought conditions, falling humidity and strong west winds, any fire that gets started Sunday afternoon will burn out of control quickly. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees for the first half of next week.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist