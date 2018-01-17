City View ISD names new superintendent

City View I-S-D has hired Anthony Bushong as their new superintendent. (Source:RNN Texoma)

City View I-S-D now has a new superintendent after being without one for a year.

The board of trustees voted to hire Anthony Bushong to fill the opening on Monday.

The position became available last year after the superintendent at the time, Steve Harris, resigned.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved