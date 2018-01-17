Project Beautiful aims to show girls their beauty - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Project Beautiful aims to show girls their beauty

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

A project that aims to show girls both their inner and outer beauty is scheduled to take place this weekend in Bowie.

Project Beautiful will open its doors at 1 p.m Saturday, January 20 at the Bowie Community Center. The free event is open to all girls in Montague County from grades 6 through 12.

“The goal of Project Beautiful is to inspire these girls to know they are beautiful and unique,” said Jennifer Harris, the project's founder. "I hope they take away that they don't need to care what others think and to know their own value and believe in themselves."

The Bowie Community Center is located at 413 Pelham Street in Bowie.

