Wichita County sheriff searching for suspect in vehicle theft

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle Tuesday in Wichita Falls.

Just before 8 p.m, a truck was reported missing. Shortly before 11 p.m, a sheriff's deputy spotted the truck on Scott Avenue and 2nd Street,

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but he took off instead.

Deputies say the man than crashed the truck near 2nd and Michigan and took off running. The vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation. Deputies are still searching for that suspect.

