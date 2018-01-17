MSU tennis nationally ranked to open spring season

The Midwestern State men's and women's tennis programs both earned national recognition in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's first poll of the season
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.
Highlights of Rider's boys vs Sherman, Archer City's #14 girls and boys at Electra, Vernon's girls at Iowa Park and #3 Notre Dame's girls at #10 Christ Academy from Tuesday night!
Both the Mustang men and women held halftime leads, but couldn't keep the advantage in losses Tuesday at Cameron
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
