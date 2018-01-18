WFPD seek to better inform public through Nextdoor app

The WFPD is now asking the public for input on alerts and bulletins they would like to see more of in the Nextdoor app. (Source: Nextdoor)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is working to better inform the communities it serves through the Nextdoor app.

Nextdoor is a private social network that allows neighbors to work together in an effort to build safer communities.

A way the WFPD is working alongside the community is by posting alerts and bulletins in the Nextdoor app. Those posts can include information about recent crimes in specific neighborhoods and more.

But the WFPD is now asking users for input on alerts and bulletins they would like to see more of. On Thursday, the WFPD posted a poll in the Nextdoor app asking users what type of information from the WFPD would the public like to see posted in Nextdoor.

Options included crime prevention tips, property crime trends, emergency notifications and more.

"The purpose of the recent Nextdoor poll is to get a better understanding of the kind of information that the community would like to see the WFPD provide to them," Sgt. Harold McClure said.

Only residents who have the app are able to participate in the poll.

"Based on the results of the poll the WFPD Community Services Section will begin to focus on those areas. The more information that we can provide the community, we believe, will only help to create safer neighborhoods.," Sgt. McClure said.

Similar polls will be put out to the Nextdoor community in the coming weeks and months.

The app is free to download and you can join and verify in a neighborhood if you meet certain criteria. A look at the list can be found here.

