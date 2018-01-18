American Airlines passengers brace for emergency landing

Airline officials said the smoke was caused by a faulty fan. No one was injured. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

DALLAS (KNXV/CNN) - Passengers on an American Airlines flight had a scary landing Wednesday after smoke was seen coming from the cockpit.

"You will be given instructions when to brace, remain in that position until the aircraft comes to a complete stop," a rattled flight attendant said over the intercom. The attendant also told everyone to 'Brace" for a rough landing.

"It wasn't overwhelming, but you could smell it and it was like whoa," said Steve Ramsthel, a passenger on the flight who recorded the entire episode on his cell phone after he heard the flight attendant.

Ramsthel said he wasn't sure if he'd make it through the next five minutes.

"There were some people crossing themselves,” said Ramsthel who is also a commercially certified pilot. “The adrenaline was high and I think everybody, they just cooperated. It was pretty amazing to be honest with you.”

The plane landed safely and no one was hurt.

Airline officials later said the smoke was caused by a faulty fan.

"Once we got on the ground, we got on the taxiway and we found out that the place wasn't going to catch on fire, I think everybody was like 'holy crap did that just happen?'" Ramsthel said.

