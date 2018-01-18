Virtual reality training coming to SAFB - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Virtual reality training coming to SAFB

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Sheppard Air Force Base hosted a technology summit on Thursday where the focus was on developing augmented and virtual reality to supplement pilot training.
SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KAUZ) -

Sheppard Air Force Base hosted a technology summit on Thursday where the focus was on developing augmented reality and virtual reality to supplement pilot training.

Dr. Lynn List, Director of Training Operations, said more pilots can train at the same time using the virtual reality headsets.

Major General Tim Leahy said he hopes this can speed up the process of training, save money and help close the pilot shortage gap.

