30th District Judge nominees face off in debate

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A debate between the two candidates for the 30th District Court Judge took place Thursday afternoon.

The debate hosted by the Rotary Club took place at Luby's cafeteria. both Jeff McKnight and Dobie Kosub were given four questions and had three minutes to answer each. 

The candidates were asked questions about what qualifies them to what they would like to do to improve the operation of the court if elected. 

