30th District Judge nominees face off in debate

Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.
Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.
A car crash backed up traffic in a Wichita Falls neighborhood and landed a woman in handcuffs.
A car crash backed up traffic in a Wichita Falls neighborhood and landed a woman in handcuffs.
A traffic stop in Wilbarger County lead to a large drug bust on Wednesday.
A traffic stop in Wilbarger County lead to a large drug bust on Wednesday.
Residents at the Brookdale Lake Wellington came out to help save a life by donating blood Thursday.
Residents at the Brookdale Lake Wellington came out to help save a life by donating blood Thursday.