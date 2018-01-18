Sheppard AFB busiest joint-use airfield in Air Force - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sheppard AFB busiest joint-use airfield in Air Force

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sheppard AFB can now officially call itself the busies joint-use airfield in the Air Force. (Source: RNN Texoma) Sheppard AFB can now officially call itself the busies joint-use airfield in the Air Force. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Sheppard Air Force Base has always been considered a busy airfield, but now it can officially be called the busiest joint-use air-field in the Air Force.

That is according to a post on the base’s website. With help from civilian air traffic, Sheppard has surpassed Eglin Air Force Base in Florida for the 2017 fiscal year.

Lt. Col Jason Turner said there are several factors that play into the crunch to determine this. One of them is the fact that student classes at the base have been larger as of late.

"A lot of people say, 'you've got this pilot shortage that you're trying to solve,' and part of what we're doing is trying to maximize our production to the maximum extent given the facilities we have available to us. So, that's one of the driving factors in that we've seen larger student classes over the last six months,” Turner said in an article on SAFB's website.

The Lt. Col went on to say the loss of an auxiliary field in Frederick, Oklahoma also played a role in the designation. That field had its runways repaired and until the work was completed last year, trainees took off and landed at Sheppard.

As its designation is joint-use, the base’s success is in its partnership with the city of Wichita Falls and civilians. The location of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport on the base along with civilian pilots create great potential for growth.

"It's easy to see the value added," Turner said. "When we can support them, it makes our city a better place to live. And when they support us, it empowers us to be able to do more. It's a great partnership that we really have both ways between the civil side and the military side."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Chocolate treat event to help school raise funds

    Chocolate treat event to help school raise funds

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:19 AM EST2018-01-19 10:19:13 GMT
    Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. (Source: RNN Texoma)Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. 

    Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. 

  • House votes to avert federal shutdown, Senate chances dim

    House votes to avert federal shutdown, Senate chances dim

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-18 05:44:47 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-01-19 06:16:54 GMT

    Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.

    Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.

  • Car crash lands woman in handcuffs

    Car crash lands woman in handcuffs

    Friday, January 19 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-19 05:16:56 GMT
    A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after running into a parked car Thursday. (Source: RNN)A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after running into a parked car Thursday. (Source: RNN)

    A car crash backed up traffic in a Wichita Falls neighborhood and landed a woman in handcuffs. 

    A car crash backed up traffic in a Wichita Falls neighborhood and landed a woman in handcuffs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly