Gas is cheapest in Texas for now

As of January 18, Texas is ranked as the state with the lowest statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA Texas.(Source:RNN Texoma)

As of January 18, Texas is ranked as the state with the lowest statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA Texas.

The statewide average is currently $2.28 for a gallon of unleaded fuel. Though it is the lowest in the country, it is still two cents more than last week and 13 cents more per gallon than the same day last year.

"Gas prices are slightly higher than last week, but with the lowest statewide average in the U.S., many Texas drivers are paying less for regular unleaded fuel than anywhere else in the country," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs specialist in a press release.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.54. Gas prices also continue to rise across the South and Southeast. Prices are as much as eight to 13 cents higher than one month ago.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

