Wichita Falls Women's March will take place Saturday

2017 Wichita Falls Women's March had more than 200 people in attendance Source: Catie Robinson

Saturday is the second International Women's March.

Millions of men and women will march worldwide to promote equality.

The idea came after the election of President Donald Trump.

Wichita Falls will take part in the 2nd year under coordinator Ashley Helgerson.

"I did not get to do the march last year, so I wanted to be apart of it this year," said Helgerson. "I have always been a huge promoter of equal rights and women's rights."

Some of the issues the march promotes are equal pay and government representation.

Catie Robinson marched in 2017.

"It was my first taste of activism in Wichita Falls," said Robinson. "It was honestly just so inspiring."

The Wichita Falls Women's March brought more than 200 people last year.

Success encouraged organizers to do it again.

One thing that will be added this year is the "Me Too" movement.

"That just adds something that kind of I believe has been boiling under the surface of women for a while, and it's now finally come out," said Helgerson. "Bringing that into the women's march is obviously something we want to do."

Both women want to see changes made after the march Saturday.

"Women have seen that through this year since the first women's march that women have come out that and into government that they have won state elections. They won city council positions," said Helgerson. "I hope that it empowers them to come out and that they can do that, too."

"We can learn that we can do better, and we can start teaching our kids," said Robinson. "Teach them how we are supposed to treat each other."

The theme for 2018 is "Power to the Polls."

The goal is to get more people registered to vote.

The march will start Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sikes Lake.

