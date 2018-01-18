30th District judge candidates debate for position

A debate between the two candidates for the 30th District Court Judge took place Thursday afternoon. (Source: KAUZ)

Two candidates running for Wichita County's 30th District Judge took part in a debate Thursday afternoon.

Jeff McKnight, a Wichita Falls attorney, and Dobie Kosub, the chief prosecutor for the 78th district court, announced they were running for the 30th District court judge last summer after Judge Bob Brotherton declared he was not seeking a re-election for a position he's held for 29 years.

"The 30th District Court is a general district court, they hear everything. They hear civil litigation, family law, criminal law, they do it all," McKnight said. "Knowing what my practice is it's important who sits on that bench and having a judge that has experience in the law is important."

McKnight said his qualifications in private practice match well with the experience that's needed to sit as the judge of the 30th District Court. However, opponent Kosub said McKnight doesn't have enough experience.

"He just sat here and said he's been involved in 62 trials," Kosub said. "Where he hasn't been involved in district court jury in his whole career...not in front of district court criminal jury. He's never done it."

When asked what qualifies him for the role, Kosub said his fairness, and that's something he hopes to accomplish in the county.

"I've spent my career fighting for justice. Not necessarily for convictions but I have not spent my career excusing the behavior of criminals," Kosub said.

McKnight has a different goal he wants to accomplish if elected. He hopes to provide an efficient docket.

"Making sure that cases are moving through the process on a reasonable timeline. People want their day in court," McKnight said. "People don't want to wait three years to have their case heard."

Early voting starts February 20 and runs through March 2. Primary election day is set for Tuesday, March 9.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved