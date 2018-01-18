WF downtown businesses receive help gaining exposure

Bringing more people to downtown Wichita Falls takes more than just redoing buildings and opening up the doors. (Source: KAUZ)

On Thursday the Midwestern State Small Business Development Center and Wichita Falls Downtown Development partnered up with Google to have a workshop for downtown business owners. (Source: KAUZ)

Bringing more people to downtown Wichita Falls takes more than just renovating buildings and opening up the doors.

The movement in the Central Business District continues. However, foot traffic is still lacking. That's why so many business owners met on Thursday to try to get themselves noticed.

The Midwestern State University Small Business Development Center and Wichita Falls Downtown Development partnered up with Google to have a workshop for downtown business owners.

"I searched for us and our listing wasn't exactly up-to-date," Nadine McKown with the Wichita County Heritage Society said. "So I figured I needed some new information and this was the way to get it."

"You can't keep up with everything," SBDC Business Analyst, Walter Lambert said. "I can't keep up with everything. So the important part is to see what has the highest impact for the least amount of effort that a small business owner can put forth."

"You want people to find you and that's the way to do it," McKown added.

Lambert said businesses need to pay attention to their reviews and make sure their information is up-to-date.

"This is your opportunity as a business owner to take control of what information they have about you," Lambert said. "Make sure it's up-to-date so that when someone's looking for your downtown business and you're located in a big building, the Hamilton Building or something like that, they can see where your office is at and don't get lost."

The goal of the workshop is to get people looking at these businesses and, in return, coming downtown.

"Participating in those spaces is a good way to bring people who are not familiar with downtown that don't know the culture, don't know the events, don't know all the cool things that there are down here because they aren't from here," Lambert said. "So you got to make sure that you're presenting that so it can be found."

"The more people we can get down here, the more traffic we can get," McKown said. "The more vibrant it gets."

Lambert was really encouraged by the turnout of small business owners and said that in itself is a huge step towards getting more foot traffic downtown.

He said the SBDC has seen a lot of interest in downtown businesses the last year, and more businesses are ready to commit.

Lambert said the SBDC is excited to be part of the downtown movement and encourages anyone that is interested in being a part of it to let them know.

