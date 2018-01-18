Blood drive brings out Brookdale residents - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Blood drive brings out Brookdale residents

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Residents at the Brookdale Lake Wellington came out to help save a life by donating blood Thursday.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Residents at the Brookdale Lake Wellington came out to help save a life by donating blood Thursday.

The blood drive was held at three locations in the Falls; Midwestern Parkway, Sikes lake and Lake Wellington. One blood donor, Margie Kendrick, spoke to our crews about helping save a life and finding a nice community to call home.

"Its just a relief. I don't have to cook a meal or wash a dish. They clean my room they just take care of all of my needs and its so i dont know relaxing. Come out and at least look at it because i don't know I've just never been in a place like this before"

Those who took part in the blood drive also were entered into a drawing to win a smart tv.
 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

