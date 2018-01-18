Traffic stop leads to large drug bust

A traffic stop in Wilbarger County lead to a large drug bust on Wednesday. (Source: WCSO Facebook)

Around 12 p.m, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy responded to FM 925 to assist DPS with a traffic stop.

When he arrived, he released a K-9 to do a sniff around a truck pulling a U-Haul trailer. The K-9 quickly discovered a scent at the rear corner seam of the trailer and shortly after deputies found 1,000 pounds of Marijuana inside.

DPS has not released any information on any suspects.

