Traffic stop leads to large drug bust - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Traffic stop leads to large drug bust

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
A traffic stop in Wilbarger County lead to a large drug bust on Wednesday. (Source: WCSO Facebook) A traffic stop in Wilbarger County lead to a large drug bust on Wednesday. (Source: WCSO Facebook)
WILBARGER COUNTY(RNN Texoma) -

A traffic stop in Wilbarger County lead to a large drug bust on Wednesday.

Around 12 p.m, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy responded to FM 925 to assist DPS with a traffic stop. 

When he arrived, he released a K-9 to do a sniff around a truck pulling a U-Haul trailer. The K-9 quickly discovered a scent at the rear corner seam of the trailer and shortly after deputies found 1,000 pounds of Marijuana inside.

DPS has not released any information on any suspects.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Chocolate treat event to help school raise funds

    Chocolate treat event to help school raise funds

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:19 AM EST2018-01-19 10:19:13 GMT
    Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. (Source: RNN Texoma)Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. 

    Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club. 

  • House votes to avert federal shutdown, Senate chances dim

    House votes to avert federal shutdown, Senate chances dim

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-18 05:44:47 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-01-19 06:16:54 GMT

    Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.

    Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.

  • Car crash lands woman in handcuffs

    Car crash lands woman in handcuffs

    Friday, January 19 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-01-19 05:16:56 GMT
    A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after running into a parked car Thursday. (Source: RNN)A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after running into a parked car Thursday. (Source: RNN)

    A car crash backed up traffic in a Wichita Falls neighborhood and landed a woman in handcuffs. 

    A car crash backed up traffic in a Wichita Falls neighborhood and landed a woman in handcuffs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly