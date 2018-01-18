Chocolate treat event to help school raise funds

The premium membership which grants faster shipping and access to Amazon Video, will increase by 18 percent.
New technology is on final approach at Sheppard Air Force Base it is coming to train airmen. On Thursday, SAFB hosted a technology summit where the main focus was to develop virtual reality and augmented reality to supplement the current maintenance training program. Air Force Director of Training Operations Dr. Lynn List said SAFB was the hub for the idea since it is the largest training base in the command.
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
Saturday is the second International Women's March.
Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
