Chocolate treat event to help school raise funds

Christ Academy will hold one of their yearly fundraisers Friday, January 19 at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

The Chocolate Soiree has been around for four years now. This event brings local chefs out to create chocolate masterpieces and be judged.

The Dallas String Quartet will perform and food will be available. An online silent auction will also take place, and awards will be given to the winning chefs.

"Not only do we raise money for Christ Academy, but we get to highlight some of the local chefs and restaurants in the community," said Kim Mcclellan, Director of Advancement at Christ Academy.

Tickets are $50, and the event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

