Mercelita, Mustangs rebound past Texas Woman's

The MSU Mustangs connected early and often against Texas Woman's, rolling to a 79-65 victory at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on Thursday. Midwestern State improves to 10-6 on the season, 7-3 in Lone Star Conference play and 7-2 at home.



MSU's Micheline Mercelita had her most dominant rebounding performance of the season with 20 boards, marking the first 20+ rebound game in the Lone Star Conference this season and the fourth-most in program history. The senior forward was the seventh player to record 20 rebounds in a game and the first since Andrea Carter had 20 against Texas Wesleyan on Nov. 18, 2014.



The Mustangs closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run over the final 4:42 to take a 25-14 lead into the second. MSU held the Pioneers to 35.0 percent from the field, aided by three rejections, including a pair from freshman forward Hannah Reynolds.



Midwestern State continued to light it up in the second quarter to take a 50-30 lead into the locker room, marking a new season-high for points in a half.



In the second half, the Maroon and Gold continued to maintain the pressure on TWU to secure the victory. The Mustangs led by at least 10 points for the entirety of the second half to roll to the 14 point win.



Senior guard Kristin Rydell had a season-best 18 points while shooting 72.7 percent from the field. The Hutto native collected three assists and two rebounds and also connected on a pair of treys. Senior guard Jasmine Richardson tied a season-high with seven dimes, including five in the first quarter while freshman forward Hannah Reynolds narrowly missed a double-double with 11 points and eight boards.

MSU had a season-high 22 assists on 27 made field goals. The Mustangs recorded an assist on 81.4 percent of their made field goals on the night.

Senior guard Whitney Taylor drained a pair of threes to continue to climb up the all-time three point list while adding 15 points. The Melissa native needs 15 more triples to break Lisa Hampton's all-time mark of 154. It was the ninth-time of the season Taylor scored in double figures.



Texas Woman's was led by Bri'anna Gray with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Pioneers fall to 6-9 overall and 3-6 in the LSC.

Midwestern State is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 25 against Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved