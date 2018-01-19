High school scoreboard: Jan. 18 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High school scoreboard: Jan. 18

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Boys Soccer

Non-District

Granbury   1
#4 WFHS  4
WF: Johan Hernandez, Adrian Botello, Alex Ramirez, Armando Acosta G each

Kennedale Tournament

Graham      0
Kennedale  7

Ferris            5
Burkburnett  1

Mabank  1
Hirschi    0

Burkburnett  0
Kennedale   6

HS Girls Soccer

Ice Bowl Tournament - Richardson

WFHS       0
WT White  0

Birdville Tournament - North Richland Hills

Rider           8
North Side  0

HS Boys Basketball

District 8-1A

Benjamin   34 (3-1)
Knox City  47 (5-0)

HS Girls Basketball

District 8-1A

Benjamin   72 (4-0)
Knox City  14 (1-4)
BEN: Myca Flowers 25 pts, 11 reb, Temi Flowers 24 pts, 11 stl, 8 reb

