High school scoreboard: Jan. 18

The MSU Mustangs connected early and often against Texas Woman's, rolling to a 79-65 victory at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on Thursday
Scores from Thursday night's high school soccer and basketball around Texoma!
Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.
The Midwestern State men's and women's tennis programs both earned national recognition in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's first poll of the season
