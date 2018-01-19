The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Chad Justin Nichols

White Male

DOB: 08-05-80

Bro/Blu

200 Lbs. / 6'06" Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Register Requirements

Deandrea Dawn Bruce

Hispanic Female

DOB: 07-16-75

Bro/Bro

120 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Ebony Pennington

Black Female

DOB: 01-04-81

Blk/Bro

187 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Evading Arrest / Detention with a Vehicle

Joshua Hayden Williams

White Male

DOB: 12-13-95

Blk/Bro

141 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Eddie Ramone Barry, Jr.

Black Male

DOB: 12-09-85

Blk/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Federal Supervised Release Violation

