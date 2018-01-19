Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Chad Justin Nichols
White Male 
DOB: 08-05-80 
Bro/Blu 
200 Lbs. / 6'06" Tall 
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Register Requirements

Deandrea Dawn Bruce 
Hispanic Female 
DOB: 07-16-75 
Bro/Bro 
120 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Ebony Pennington 
Black Female 
DOB: 01-04-81 
Blk/Bro 
187 Lbs. / 4'11" Tall 
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Evading Arrest / Detention with a Vehicle

Joshua Hayden Williams 
White Male 
DOB: 12-13-95 
Blk/Bro 
141 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall 
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Eddie Ramone Barry, Jr. 
Black Male 
DOB: 12-09-85 
Blk/Bro 
200 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall 
Wanted For: Federal Supervised Release Violation

