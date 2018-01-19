WFPD looking to give children tickets

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to give tickets to kids around the city for Operation Chill along with 7-Eleven (Source: 7-Eleven)

It is all for Operation Chill, which is a partnership with the WFPD and local 7-Eleven stores that rewards children for good deeds.

Officers will give kids they see perform a good deed or exhibit positive behavior a ticket that will be good for a small Slurpee at any participating 7-Eleven stores.

Officials with the WFPD hope this will serve as an opportunity to develop a rapport with the children in the community.

