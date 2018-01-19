WFPD looking to give children tickets - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD looking to give children tickets

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to give tickets to kids around the city.

It is all for Operation Chill, which is a partnership with the WFPD and local 7-Eleven stores that rewards children for good deeds. 

Officers will give kids they see perform a good deed or exhibit positive behavior a ticket that will be good for a small Slurpee at any participating 7-Eleven stores. 

Officials with the WFPD hope this will serve as an opportunity to develop a rapport with the children in the community. 

