Chimney maintenance could prevent winter house fires

Service Master has been responding to three times the amount of chimney fire cleanups this month. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Fire Department has seen three house fires this past week and twice the average amount the last couple weeks.

Many have been in the attic, which can be caused by fireplace fires. Service Master has been responding to three times the amount of chimney fire cleanups this month and officials are encouraging people to have their chimney cleaned at least once a year.

They said even with the warmer temperatures, many people will still be using their fireplaces. Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have more on this story Friday evening on Newschannel 6.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.