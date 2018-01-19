Sizzling With 6: Main Street Grill Chicken Fried Steak Sammich

Ingredients:

Hand Battered Cube Steak

Texas Toast

French Fries

Procedure:

We start with a hand-battered cube steak that we fry up and then smother it in gravy. It is a secret recipe that is a well-kept secret around town. We then take the chicken fried steak and place it on top of our fresh Texas toast and serve it with French fries.

