Sizzling With 6: Main Street Grill Chicken Fried Steak Sammich

Ingredients:
Hand Battered Cube Steak
Texas Toast
French Fries
Procedure:
We start with a hand-battered cube steak that we fry up and then smother it in gravy. It is a secret recipe that is a well-kept secret around town. We then take the chicken fried steak and place it on top of our fresh Texas toast and serve it with French fries.
If you would like to take advantage of our Sizzling With 6 deal where you only spend $10 to get $20 worth of food from the Main Street Grill in Vernon click here.
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
