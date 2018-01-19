Motorcycle wreck slows traffic on I-44

A wreck involving a motorcycle slowed traffic on I-44 Friday.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a car was entering the freeway at the on-ramp coming from North 8th Street onto eastbound I-44.

Officers said the car slowed for traffic and that is when a motorcycle ran into the back of the car.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

