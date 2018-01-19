DPS graduates three canine teams

The Texas Department of Public Safety graduated three canine teams from an eight-week training program. (Source: DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety graduated three canine teams from an eight-week training program on Friday.

The dogs will join 42 other DPS teams across the state of Texas. Director Steven Mcgraw said these units are crucial for the department's activities.

“DPS canine teams are an integral part of the department’s efforts to detect and disrupt drug trafficking and other criminal activity that threaten the safety of our communities,” Mcgraw said in a press release. “We are proud that these canine officers are officially joining our ranks, and we are confident that these expertly-trained teams will work together, following their instincts, to help make Texas a safer place.”

The dogs will be stationed in Dumas, San Antonio, and San Angelo. Two of the dogs came from the Department of Defense and one of them was donated.

