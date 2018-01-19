A Break From the Wind Tuesday

Today's weather will be basically Monday's without the strong winds. Its quite a bit colder this morning than yesterday with temperatures in the 20s in many spots. Today will be a sunny day, and without the gusty winds this afternoon it will be fairly pleasant for January with highs in the upper 50s. Our weather will grow windier and warmer as the week goes on. Upper 60s for Thursday and highs near 70 Friday. Unfortunately, a cold front will come through Friday night delivering a cooler Saturday when highs will be in the upper 50s. Like this past weekend, rain chances will be east of Wichita Falls with Saturday's cold front.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron