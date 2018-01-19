Fire danger continues this week

Fire danger will be the weather story this week with multiple days of low humidity and breezy winds. Monday, Thursday, and Friday look to be high fire danger days. There is no rain in the 7 day forecast.

Winds stay strong on Monday out of the northwest at 20-30 mph. Gusts near 40 mph will be possible. Winds calm down Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures stay cool Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We'll be back in the mid-60s by Thursday and Friday we could see 70s again. No sign of arctic air returning over the next 7 days.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder