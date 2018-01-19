Gusty Winds Keep Fire Danger High Monday

High Wildfire Danger continues today along with strong winds. Thanks to west and northwest winds at 25 to 30 through early afternoon, wildfire concerns continue. We can also thank the gusty winds for a chilly morning. Today will be mostly sunny but noticeably cooler with highs in the mid and upper 50s after yesterday's highs in the mid 70s. Cold mornings have returned to the seven day with temperatures falling to the upper 20s and lows 30s through Thursday morning. Highs this week are mild though with most highs in the 60s. We might make it to the 70s Friday before a cold front comes Saturday. No significant rain chances in the forecast.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron