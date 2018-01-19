High Fire Danger Today

Fire danger will be high today.

Early this morning, low level moisture has surged in out to E and SE Texoma, leaving us with temperatures in the upper 40s as we start our day. A few low lying clouds have lingered E this morning. Once we approach sunrise, expect any cloud cover to quickly diminish across Texoma. It's also a breezy start to the day. South winds are already sustained at 20 mph for several in N Texoma.

This afternoon lots of sunshine, dry air, and south winds help aid our temperatures in reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s. With relative humidity values below 20% expected out W, fire danger will be high.

We start off Sunday morning on a mild note once again as low level moisture surges into our E and SE counties. Some light drizzle will be possible along and E of Hwy 81 before the dry line takes shape and pushes E through Texoma mid to late morning. Winds pick up Sunday as do our temperatures. We reach into the low 70s under plenty of sunshine. Due to the extreme risk for fire danger (especially W of the dry line), a fire weather watch has been issued for all of Texoma.

Late Sunday evening, a strong cold front will push through, shifting our winds to the NW and dropping temps into the mid 50s for Monday. N winds linger Tuesday but lighten up throughout the day. Temps warm into the upper 50s. Cloud cover lingers mid week, keeping our temps in the upper 50s before we hit the mid to upper 60s by late week.

Another cold front arrives late Friday into next weekend, bringing with it the possibility for a few showers. Right now rain chances look few and far between, so don't get your hopes up.

