Not much rain in the forecast except for a few light showers possible across Stephens, Jefferson, Clay, and Montague counties Sunday morning. Rain amounts will be very light with heavier rain and even thunderstorms possible to the east of I-35. Instead, we'll be left with very dry air and wind. This will lead to very high fire danger Sunday and Monday as well. Burn bans remain in effect for Childress, Wilbarger, Baylor, Throckmorton, Archer, Clay, Montague, and Jefferson counties. Winds will be very strong on Sunday out of the southwest at 20-30 mph and out of the northwest at 20-30 mph Monday.

We'll start off Sunday with clouds and then see sun return by the afternoon. We'll still be warm though with highs making it to around 70 degrees by the afternoon. A cold front will move through and then we'll see the return of somewhat cooler air. Highs stay in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There's not another chance for rain this week. Maybe late next weekend but confidence is low at this point.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder