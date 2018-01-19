Red Flag Warning Today

Red Flag Warning for Beckham, Washita, Harmon, Greer, Kiowa, Jackson, Tillman, Comanche, Cotton, Hardeman, Foard, Wilbarger, Wichita, Knox, Baylor, Archer, and Clay Counties from 11 am today until 9 pm tonight. A wind advisory is also in place for Texoma until 8 pm tonight.

Temperatures early this morning range from the low 50s E to the low 40s W. With low level moisture increasing and lingering cloud cover this morning, a few chances for light drizzle along and E of Hwy 81 will persist through lunch time. Temps climb back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 possible. Due to the extreme risk for fire danger (especially W of the dry line), do not burn.

Late this evening, a strong cold front will push through, shifting our winds to the NW and dropping temps into the mid 50s for Monday. Despite the cooler temps, fire danger will be extreme beginning the work week due to gusty NW winds (up to 40 mph) and very dry air. Those N winds linger through Tuesday but lighten up throughout the day. Temps warm into the upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the week. Cloud cover sneaks back in late Friday ahead of our next cold front. A few showers are possible Saturday, but don't get your hopes up for a washout.

Temperatures this next week slowly warm from the mid 50s Monday into the mid 60s by Friday. We stay dry until next weekend.

Have a good Sunday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey