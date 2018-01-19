Windy and Mild Weekend

An active storm track to our north brings mild, breezy weather to the area this weekend. Look for highs both Saturday and Sunday close to 70 with gusty south and southwesterly winds. No doubt this increases fire danger. Any rain chances will be small and confined to mainly Sunday afternoon. It will turn a little cooler behind the storm system early next week.
