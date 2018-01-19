Patterson’s buys Camp Fire Candy for veterans

Camp Fire Candy sales started off with a bang Friday thanks to Patterson’s Auto Group in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The team bought 500 boxes of candy and is planning to send them all to the Wounded Warriors Project in San Antonio.

Harry Patterson is a Vietnam veteran himself and loves to give back to his fellow soldiers. Camp Fire says the generosity of these organizations is what keeps the non-profit going strong in the community.

“We can continue the programs we are doing because of all the people that give to Camp Fire,” said Bettye Ricks, Executive Director of Camp Fire North Texas. “Whether it be foundations, individuals, businesses, service clubs, all the people that give to Camp Fire we really do appreciate.”

If you would like to purchase some candy yourself, the sale lasts until February 11. You can find more information here.

