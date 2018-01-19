Crews respond to two accidents on I-44

Police said this accident involved three vehicles and only one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. (Source: KAUZ)

Crews responded to two separate accidents on Friday afternoon in the area of Central Freeway and Missile Road.

Officers said the accidents occurred just before 5 p.m. in the south and northbound lanes of I-44 near the Missile Road exit.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was backed up to the Cracker Barrel restaurant. Officers on the scene said this accident only involved one vehicle. The driver was trying to merge with traffic and the vehicle ended up on its side.

No injuries were reported for the accident on the northbound lanes.

Traffic in the southbound lanes was backed up for at least the length of a football field. Police said this accident involved three vehicles and only one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

