Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, family says

State governors in the US are asking the Trump administration and Congress to provide more funding and coordination to deal with the opioid crisis.

Governors ask Trump, Congress to do more on opioid crisis

Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - Rocker Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from taking a variety of medications to deal with a variety of ailments, his family revealed Friday night in a statement posted on the rocker's website and Facebook page.

They said the medical examiner told them of the cause of death Friday morning.

The drugs found in the star's system included fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, a lot of which are found in prescription drugs, the LA Times reported.

Petty was prescibed a variety of medications, including fentayl patches, his family said, to deal with ailments that included emphysema, knee problems and a hip fracture. He toured for 53 days on a 40th anniversary tour despite the fracture.

"On the day he died, he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication," Petty's family stated.

"On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career," his family added. "He was extremely proud of that achievement in the days before he passed."

Petty's family said they hoped the revelation would add to the national discussion on opioid abuse.

"Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications," the family said.

More than 90 people a day die of opioid abuse in the U.S., according to the Associated Press.

Petty died Oct. 2, 2017 at age 66 after being found unconscious at his Malibu home. He is known for a variety of hits with his band The Heartbreakers, including "Free Fallin'' and "I Won't Back Down."

He is one of the many musicians whose lives have been claimed by drug overdoses.

Prince Rogers Nelson, known to the world simply as Prince, died in April 2016 at his home in Chanhassen, MN, also from overdosing on the synthenic opioid fentanyl, allegedly used to deal with injuries from performing, the LA Times stated.

Michael Jackson overdosed on sedatives in June 2009. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and sentenced to four years in prison.

