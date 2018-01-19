Police: WF robbery suspect possibly linked to Denison robbery

A bank robber might not be wanted in just Wichita Falls but also about 130 miles away.

Denison Police said they are also looking for the man responsible for robbing a credit union in their area in December of last year.

Lieutenant Mike Eppler said he would not be surprised if they are looking for the same guy Wichita Falls officers are.

WFPD said that robbery happened at Legend Bank on Kemp Boulevard Wednesday.

Police said he was armed with a handgun and is described as a white male with a scruffy beard.

They add he was wearing a beanie, black jacket, white shoes and somewhere between 50 to 60-years-old.

In Denison, officers are looking for the man who robbed Texoma Educators Federal Credit Union December 19.

A video posted on the department’s Facebook shows the suspect pointed a gun at the credit union's teller and demanded cash.

Witnesses described him as a white man, with gray hair and a gray beard. In the surveillance footage, he is seen wearing a dark jacket, a baseball cap and glasses.

While Lieutenant Eppler said this man is possibly a suspect in other robberies, like in Gainesville and Durant, Oklahoma, that has not yet been verified. A connection between the Denison and Wichita Falls Crimes is still unclear at this time also.

Janella Newsome, Public Affairs Specialist with the FBI Dallas Bureau said they responded to both incidents, but said she cannot confirm or deny the existence of investigations or comment on any on-going investigations.

If you have any information on these cases you are asked to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the Denison Police at 903 465-2422.

