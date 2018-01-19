MSU & WF non-profit offer affordable piano lessons

© MSU and Zavala created a program to teach children to play the piano at an affordable price.

A new program created by Midwestern State University and a Texoma nonprofit will teach children about the arts at an affordable price.

"I haven't met a person that doesn't like music," Dr. Martin Camacho the Dean of Fain College of Fine Arts at MSU said. He will teach 12 children for 11 weeks. There are already three students on the waiting list looking to get in.

MSU and Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative developed the program after receiving a grant from the Alliance for the Arts and Culture of the City of Wichita Falls. The program costs $85.

"They were given $3,000 that will allow them to in turn buy pianos that we will have as piano loaners," Dr. Camacho said. The students can take the pianos home to practice.

Dr. Camacho developed a similar program at Alabama State University.

"[It] is one of the main drivers for the community and children to the university at that place," Dr. Camacho said.

He was introduced to music around the same age as the children he will teach. He said learning the arts at an earlier age can help children better understand their school work.

"They're encompassing activity that brings all the elements of math, communication, creativity, critical thinking," Dr. Camacho said.

One of the student's mothers took piano classes as a young girl and she is excited to play it with her son.

"As I raise a well-rounded child, I would like him to do piano," Emily Reeves said.

The classes begin January 24 and sign up for the Fall semester courses begin late August.

