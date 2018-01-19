HS Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 19 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 19

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Burkburnett's Lauren Johnston celebrates after scoring a goal in the Red River Round Robin Tournament. / Source: KAUZ Burkburnett's Lauren Johnston celebrates after scoring a goal in the Red River Round Robin Tournament. / Source: KAUZ
Boys

Kennedale Tournament

Diamond Hill Jarvis  4
Hirschi                      0

Graham        1 
Burkburnett  2

Life Waxahachie  1
Burkburnett          1

Mineral Wells  4
Hirschi             2

Non-District

#4 Wichita Falls       1
Richardson Pearce  3
WF: Johan Hernandez G

Rider         11
Ranchview  1

Girls

Birdville Tournament - N. Richland Hills

Rider               4
Mid. Heritage  0

Rider         2
Irv. Nimitz  1

Ice Bowl - Richardson

Wichita Falls  1
Cleburne        2
WF: Alyssa Hollis G

Stephenville Tournament

Graham          0
China Spring  0 

Graham             3
Lampasas JV  1

Non-District

Midland Lee  3
Hirschi           0

