HS Basketball scores and highlights

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider vs Wichita Falls boys basketball. / source: KAUZ Rider vs Wichita Falls boys basketball. / source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider    75 (5-1)
WFHS  31 (0-6)

District 6-4A

#6 Hirschi     59 (2-0)
Burkburnett  48 (1-1)
HIR: Rashad Green 22 pts
BURK: Jalen White 11 pts

Graham     73
Iowa Park  47
IP: Billy Pearson 15 pts, Kaden Ashlock 12

District 8-3A

#11 Bowie  83 (6-1)
Paradise    44 (2-5)

Boyd              35 (1-6)
#12 Nocona  67 (6-1)

#19 Holliday  44 (6-1)
Henrietta       29 (2-5)
HOL: Kade Patterson 17 pts

City View   65 (3-4)
Jacksboro  63 (2-5)
CV: Austin Lucas 19 pts, Kaleb Henry 16

District 9-2A

Archer City  63 (6-1)
Petrolia       51 (1-6)
AC: Morgan Wylie 15 pts

Electra     40 (5-1)
Seymour  44 (6-1)

Olney          27 (0-7)
Windthorst  42 (3-3)

Quanah  36 (3-4)
Munday  40 (3-4)

District 8-1A

Crowell     49 (1-4)
Northside  44 (1-3)

Harrold       44 (2-2)
Chillicothe  28 (1-3)

District 17-1A

Newcastle 51 (2-1)
Bryson      42 (0-3)

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  51 (4-0)
Ama. Holy Cross  30 (2-4)

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider    32 (2-6)
WFHS  42 (2-6)
WF: 1st win vs Rider since 2011

District 6-4A

Hirschi          45 (2-2)
Burkburnett  53 (3-1)
HIR: Patience Murphy 17 pts
BURK: Eternity Jackson 23 pts

Graham     46 (3-1)
Iowa Park  48 (2-2)
F/OT

District 8-3A

Bowie       45 (9-0)
Paradise  34 (5-4)

City View   17 (0-9)
Jacksboro  77 (8-1)
JAC: Baylee Thompson 17 pts, 10 reb, Trinity Tisdale 15 pts, 10 ast, 11 stl

Holliday    50 (5-4)
Henrietta  33 (1-8)

Boyd      51 (2-7)
Nocona  64 (6-3)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 24 pts, Emma Meekins 21

District 9-2A

#14 Archer City  68 (8-1)
Petrolia              45 (3-6)

Electra     22 (3-5)
Seymour  37 (7-2)

Olney               34 (0-9)
#5 Windthorst  70 (8-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 37 pts, Charlie Cooper/Claire Hemmi 10 each

Quanah  29 (4-5)
Munday  19 (2-7)

District 8-1A

Crowell     67 (4-1)
Northside  36 (1-3)

Harrold       27 (0-4)
Chillicothe  49 (3-1)

District 21-1A

Slidell         45 (8-0)
Forestburg  37 (4-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  30 (2-2)
Ama. Holy Cross  29 (0-6)

