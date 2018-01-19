HS Basketball scores and highlights

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
District 5-5A
Rider 75 (5-1)
WFHS 31 (0-6)
District 6-4A
#6 Hirschi 59 (2-0)
Burkburnett 48 (1-1)
HIR: Rashad Green 22 pts
BURK: Jalen White 11 pts
Graham 73
Iowa Park 47
IP: Billy Pearson 15 pts, Kaden Ashlock 12
District 8-3A
#11 Bowie 83 (6-1)
Paradise 44 (2-5)
Boyd 35 (1-6)
#12 Nocona 67 (6-1)
#19 Holliday 44 (6-1)
Henrietta 29 (2-5)
HOL: Kade Patterson 17 pts
City View 65 (3-4)
Jacksboro 63 (2-5)
CV: Austin Lucas 19 pts, Kaleb Henry 16
District 9-2A
Archer City 63 (6-1)
Petrolia 51 (1-6)
AC: Morgan Wylie 15 pts
Electra 40 (5-1)
Seymour 44 (6-1)
Olney 27 (0-7)
Windthorst 42 (3-3)
Quanah 36 (3-4)
Munday 40 (3-4)
District 8-1A
Crowell 49 (1-4)
Northside 44 (1-3)
Harrold 44 (2-2)
Chillicothe 28 (1-3)
District 17-1A
Newcastle 51 (2-1)
Bryson 42 (0-3)
TAPPS 1-1A
Wichita Christian 51 (4-0)
Ama. Holy Cross 30 (2-4)
Girls
District 5-5A
Rider 32 (2-6)
WFHS 42 (2-6)
WF: 1st win vs Rider since 2011
District 6-4A
Hirschi 45 (2-2)
Burkburnett 53 (3-1)
HIR: Patience Murphy 17 pts
BURK: Eternity Jackson 23 pts
Graham 46 (3-1)
Iowa Park 48 (2-2)
F/OT
District 8-3A
Bowie 45 (9-0)
Paradise 34 (5-4)
City View 17 (0-9)
Jacksboro 77 (8-1)
JAC: Baylee Thompson 17 pts, 10 reb, Trinity Tisdale 15 pts, 10 ast, 11 stl
Holliday 50 (5-4)
Henrietta 33 (1-8)
Boyd 51 (2-7)
Nocona 64 (6-3)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 24 pts, Emma Meekins 21
District 9-2A
#14 Archer City 68 (8-1)
Petrolia 45 (3-6)
Electra 22 (3-5)
Seymour 37 (7-2)
Olney 34 (0-9)
#5 Windthorst 70 (8-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 37 pts, Charlie Cooper/Claire Hemmi 10 each
Quanah 29 (4-5)
Munday 19 (2-7)
District 8-1A
Crowell 67 (4-1)
Northside 36 (1-3)
Harrold 27 (0-4)
Chillicothe 49 (3-1)
District 21-1A
Slidell 45 (8-0)
Forestburg 37 (4-4)
TAPPS 1-1A
Wichita Christian 30 (2-2)
Ama. Holy Cross 29 (0-6)
