Chocolate Soiree helps school fund raise

Chocolate lovers had the chance to taste and judge desserts Friday night.

The annual Chocolate Soiree was held at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

The event is one of Christ Academy's annual fundraisers and it was an evening full of food, a mobile bidding auction, entertainment from the Dallas String Quartet, and of course lots of chocolate.

"Christ Academy is a private school and we kinda do education our way," said Director of Advancement Kim Mcclellan. "And because we do that it cost a little bit more so we do this for the education programs. We have wonderful teachers that we want to be able to give them a good salary so that's what we are doing it for."

Eight local chefs shared their talent tonight for the good cause.