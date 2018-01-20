2 dead, 3 injured in suburban Houston house fire

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities continue investigating the cause of a fire in a suburban Houston home that killed a mother and her daughter and injured three others.

Firefighters responded to the fire early Saturday morning at a home in the suburb of Spring.

Authorities say a deputy constable who responded to the scene broke one of the home's windows and helped rescue a boy inside the house.

Another boy and his father were also able to escape the fire but the mother and her daughter died.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says the father and his sons were taken to a hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Their conditions were not immediately known.

