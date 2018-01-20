WF Women's March aims to increase political involvement

Marchers in Wichita Falls joined tens of thousands of others across the nation in the second annual Women's March in support of female empowerment, equality, and the Me Too Movement.

Dozens of people met at Sikes Lake starting around 10 a.m.

The organizers of the march said the theme of this year was power to the polls and one of their goals was to encourage people and women to become more politically active.

"Taking a more active role in your government and really just getting out even in your local government, national government and getting out and voting too has also been a big push since the first women's march happened," said Ashley Helgerson, the organizer of this year's march.

After hearing from a few speakers, the group marched up Midwestern Parkway and made their way to Parker Square chanting, "women's rights are human rights," and holding signs that said, "build bridges, not walls."

Those that helped make the march happen said its not about partisan politics but bringing people together to engage in dialogue and make a difference..

