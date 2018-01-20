WF Women's March aims to increase political involvement - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF Women's March aims to increase political involvement

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wichita Falls had its second annual women's march Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Wichita Falls had its second annual women's march Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Marchers in Wichita Falls joined tens of thousands of others across the nation in the second annual Women's March in support of female empowerment, equality, and the Me Too Movement.

Dozens of people met at Sikes Lake starting around 10 a.m. 

The organizers of the march said the theme of this year was power to the polls and one of their goals was to encourage people and women to become more politically active.

"Taking a more active role in your government and really just getting out even in your local government, national government and getting out and voting too has also been a big push since the first women's march happened," said Ashley Helgerson, the organizer of this year's march. 

After hearing from a few speakers, the group marched up Midwestern Parkway and made their way to Parker Square chanting, "women's rights are human rights," and holding signs that said, "build bridges, not walls." 

Those that helped make the march happen said its not about partisan politics but bringing people together to engage in dialogue and make a difference..

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • US marches for women's rights slam Trump, encourage voting

    US marches for women's rights slam Trump, encourage voting

    Saturday, January 20 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-01-20 16:57:26 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-01-21 01:18:28 GMT
    People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

    Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

    Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

  • Democrats, GOP try to dodge blame for shuttered government

    Democrats, GOP try to dodge blame for shuttered government

    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-20 13:06:36 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-01-21 01:18:14 GMT
    The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
    The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

  • Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:36 PM EST2018-01-20 20:36:49 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-01-21 01:17:59 GMT
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    •   
Powered by Frankly