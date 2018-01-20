Cutting torch causes grass fire in Wichita Falls

Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

It happened near the Wellington Ramp on U.S 287.

Assistant Fire Marshall Eddie Mawson said that they received a call around 2:40 p.m about the fire. He said it was accidentally started by a man using a cutting torch.

Mawson said the amount of acreage burned is not known at this time.

The Iowa Park Fire Department assisted the WFFD with putting out the fire.

