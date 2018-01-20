Mac Thornberry reacts to government shutdown

U.S Congressman Mac Thornberry said he’s upset the government shutdown.
In a statement he sent to Newschannel 6, he says “Many of us support a responsible solution for those brought to the U.S illegally as children. But no issue, including this one, should prevent the two million men and women serving in the United States military and their families from getting the funding and support they need to do the job we have asked them to do.”
People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.