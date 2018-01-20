Mac Thornberry reacts to government shutdown

U.S Congressman Mac Thornberry said he’s upset the government shutdown. He says it will affect millions of military service members all because of a “unrelated immigration issue.”

In a statement he sent to Newschannel 6, he says “Many of us support a responsible solution for those brought to the U.S illegally as children. But no issue, including this one, should prevent the two million men and women serving in the United States military and their families from getting the funding and support they need to do the job we have asked them to do.”

