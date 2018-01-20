MLK breakfast celebrates education & unity - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MLK breakfast celebrates education & unity

© Annual event honoring MLK raises hope for unity. © Annual event honoring MLK raises hope for unity.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Several people honored the life and legacy of one our country's greatest civil rights leaders, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Saturday.

The 29th annual MLK Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast was held at the Wichita Falls MPEC. The event celebrated MLK Jr.'s dedication to education and worship. 

Many of the speakers praised his message of love not hate.

17 students were awarded scholarships.

A mural painted by Jason Bly, Midwestern State University Assistant Professor of Art, Painting, and Drawing, and his students honoring the late Dr. King was unveiled at the MLK Center following the event.

