MLK breakfast celebrates education & unity

Several people honored the life and legacy of one our country's greatest civil rights leaders, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Saturday.
The 29th annual MLK Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast was held at the Wichita Falls MPEC. The event celebrated MLK Jr.'s dedication to education and worship.
Many of the speakers praised his message of love not hate.
17 students were awarded scholarships.
A mural painted by Jason Bly, Midwestern State University Assistant Professor of Art, Painting, and Drawing, and his students honoring the late Dr. King was unveiled at the MLK Center following the event.
The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
